Sinanan: 'Stop running under walkovers'

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, centre, and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, right, turn the sod for the pedestrian walkover near the Cipriani Labour College on Tuesday. Also in the photo is Contractor Junior Sammy. - Ayanna Kinsale

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is pleading with pedestrians to use walkovers instead of risking their lives to cross dangerous highways.

Sinanan was speaking at the sod-turning for the construction of the Valsayn walkover, near the Cipriani Labour College, on Tuesday afternoon. He said there had been an increase in road fatalities, as “people continue to take the chance and cross under the walkovers.”

Since 2015, he said, there had been a 50 per cent decrease of road fatalities after the government commissioned several walkovers.

However, he said, “This year, although we had a decrease in accidents, we reported an increase in road fatalities.”

The project is expected to cost the government $10.3 million, 20 per cent less than the original amount budgeted.

“It cost us about $2 million less," said Sinanan. "That money can now be used for medicine or to do other work to benefit TT.”

The walkover will be built by local contractors and should be completed by April 2020.

Terrence Deyalsingh, MP for St Joseph, also pleaded with citizens to make the best use of the walkovers. He said he was disappointed to see videos of children and adults risking their lives to take a short cut running over the highway.

“We have a terrible habit of building these things for millions and then see people who advocate for this walkover and we see them taking a chance with their lives. We are spending this money on your safety. It is better you reach ten minutes later with all your limbs intact."