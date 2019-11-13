San Juan tops single pan prelims

Members of San Juan East Side celebrate their victory in the Panorama single pan bands finals on February 5 in Arima. PHOTO BY GARY CARDINEZ

Defending champions San Juan East Side Symphony has topped the National Panorama 2020 Single Pan preliminaries with the selection Guitar Pan.

This was announced by PanTrinbago on Wednesday night.

In a release, the organisation revealed the scores for the 46 bands which participated in the competition.

In second and third positions are Metro Stars and Royal Pan Illusion.

Only 31 of those bands qualified for a place in the National Single Pan semi-finals, which will be held on 4 pm Sunday at the Arima Basketball Court.

The bands will draw for playing positions tomorrow at 10 am.

View the results below: