Nine arrested for alleged fraud at Licensing Division

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. -

Almost one month after Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan vowed to “clean up” corruption at the Licensing Division, nine people were arrested for fraud by police between last night and this morning. This was confirmed by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith a short while ago.

He said among those arrested are two top officials and employees at the division.

On October 16, during debate on the budget in the House of Representatives, Sinanan said the Government is on the cusp of revealing a sustainable and revolutionary transformation of the licensing division.

"The transformation that is about to be revealed is unparalleled and unmatched to any transformation initiated in the history of the licensing division in TT."

He said the new things coming on stream included the merit point system and red-light cameras.

"With technology being used, we could minimise the unethical practices taking place at the licence office. Because I am not going to put my head in the sand and say that the licence office is the best place on earth. It is not. But we intend to take the fight on and clean up license office."

He said here is corruption at licensing office and at the port, "But we intend to deal with it."

Newsday will bring you more on the arrests as information becomes available.