Nat Sec Minister on Wylie’s book: Probes launched

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

Two separate probes have been launched into allegations of breaches of the Interception of Communications Act and misbehaviour in public office.

National Security Minister Stuart Young announced this at a press conference at his ministry in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Young read several excerpts from a new book, Mindf--k: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America, by Canadian former data consultant Christopher Wylie.

Wylie, who was implicated in the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal, alleged that the People's Partnership-led government was involved in widespread breaches of privacy and data mining.

Young said TT was used as a case study to examine the effectiveness of data mining by hacking systems to give intricate details such as the internet browsing histories of citizens.

He described the revelations as “deeply troubling” and said it was possible that spying on private citizens may be continuing to this day.

Young said, "We're going to have two parallel investigations.

"I'm going to ask the Commissioner of Police to launch an investigation into this, but the government will also assist. It is a national security issue.

"This is a breach to every person's right to privacy but, worse than that, if you are being monitored to this extent and not being monitored by the state apparatus, for legitimate reasons, this has nothing to do with national security.

"How was access given to telecommunications servers? Do other people still have access to this information?

"We know it was members of the UNC, a political party, not even members of government were given that information. They are not government employees, but this is what they were doing.

"I can give no assurance that they are not spying, I am no safer than you are."

Young said government's investigation would also involve collaborating with international investigators from the US Federal Bureau of Investigations and the UK National Crime Agency/