Man killed buying rims in Diego Martin

Police are investigating a shooting in Diego Martin on Tuesday night in which one man was killed and another wounded while they were buying tyre rims at the Diamond Vale Industrial Estate.

Police said Dion Watson, 35, of Santa Cruz, and two friends went to the estate at Factory Road, Diego Martin, at around 9.15 pm.

Watson stayed in the car and his two friends got out. They saw a gunman who came out from hiding behind abandoned cars in the road.

They ran back to the car as the man shot at them, hitting one of them in the left leg.

They saw Watson in the car, bleeding from the stomach. They drove to the St James Infirmary, where Watson was declared dead on arrival.

The 22-year-old man was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains warded.