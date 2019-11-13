Lovelace to show new work at the Loftt

Che Lovelace -

THE Loftt Gallery will present a series of recent paintings by artist Che Lovelace titled A Place, a Person, which will feature a selection of large-scale work completed over the last year and a half.

Lovelace’s densely-coloured and textured panels have consistently reflected the cultural and natural landscape of TT. For this collection, he returns to some of his favourite subjects, with a focus on the individual human figure set within the landscape.

Portraying both male and female figures, Lovelace cultivates a rhythmical connection between the human and his/her environment, proposing a binding link between place and identity, said a media release.

Lovelace has had solo exhibitions at Galerie Hussenot in Paris and Half Gallery, New York, both in 2017. He has also participated in recent group exhibitions at Somerset House, London, and at Galerie Sebastien Bertrand, Geneva, this year. This is his second showing at the Loftt Gallery.

Lovelace was born in San Fernando and grew up in the east coast village of Matura. He received his fine art training at l’Ecole Régionale des Beaux-Arts de la Martinique. He has been a principal contributor to several arts, Carnival and entertainment projects including the Studiofilmclub and the recently established Friends For The Road J’Ouvert, a progressive J’Ouvert project with traditional roots. Earlier this year he began the collaborative project, Selectors, where a variety of guests share music from their personal collection with a live audience.

His practice has included elements of performance which he absorbs into his painting process. Lovelace is a lecturer at the University of the West Indies Creative Arts Campus, St Augustine.

The exhibition opens at the gallery, 63 Rosalino Street, Woodbrook, on Friday at 6.30 pm and continues until November 29. Artist talk takes place on November 27 from 6 pm-7 pm.