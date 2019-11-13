Khan wants Red Force to peak at right time

In this photo taken on Saturday, TT Red Force captain Imran Khan (L) celebrates with team-mates after the falling of a Guyana Jaguars wicket, during the Super50 match, at the Queen’s Park Oval,St Clair. - Ayanna Kinsale

CAPTAIN of the TT Red Force Imran Khan wants his players to continue their momentum as the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 progresses, and hopefully cap it off with a “perfect” game at the end of the tournament.

Red Force have started the tournament impressively with two convincing victories. In the opening round, Red Force crushed Windward Islands Volcanoes by eight wickets, before getting past Guyana Jaguars by six wickets in a shortened 43-over contest.

Both matches were played at the Queen’s Park Oval.

After a bye, on Monday, Red Force will play West Indies Emerging Players in zone B at the Oval from 1.30 pm today. West Indies Emerging Players have also made a strong start winning two of its first three matches.

Khan is satisfied with his team’s effort, but said they must continue to build.

“I think the guys have been playing good, (but) there is room for improvement in all areas especially our fielding,” Khan said. “I am little concerned with the batting losing a cluster of wickets, so it is something to work on. (We) are trying to get stronger each game, not taking any team for granted. We are yet to play our perfect game, so hopefully we will build that momentum going forward.”

Red Force have dropped a number of catches so far and despite being 124 without loss against Jaguars, slumped to 134/3, before getting to the victory target of 188 with six wickets in hand.

The Red Force top-order has been in scintillating form. Against Volcanoes, Darren Bravo (115 not out) and Jeremy Solozano (102 not out) cracked centuries and Tion Webster led the way with 87 versus the Jaguars.

“They (are) delivering for the team so far, hopefully, they will continue going forward,” Khan said on the top-order batting.

The Red Force skipper is also contented with the effort of his bowlers, but wants his team to progress steadily.

“We have been bowling good as a unit.

“Again some areas to work on, especially in the death bowling, so again, it is just trying to get stronger and stronger as the tournament goes by, so hopefully we would have the perfect game coming down to the end.”

Khan knows Red Force will be tested by the West Indies Emerging Players today.

“They are a good team, we are not taking any team for granted, as I said. They have been playing good cricket.

“It is just about sticking to the basics and don’t underestimate anyone and take each game at a time.”