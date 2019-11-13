Judge to hear jurisdiction issue in Sturge’s Petrotrin challenge

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. -

THE judge hearing the constitutional claim of former United National Congress (UNC) senator, attorney Wayne Sturge will first hear arguments on whether the court has the jurisdiction to hear the matter which involves a committee of Parliament.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, on Tuesday, set deadlines for the filing of evidence and submissions by January 31, and will hear oral submissions on March 3.

Boodoosingh gave his decision after he was asked by Sturge’s attorney, former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen, and Senior Counsel Martin Daly, who represents Finance Minister Colm Imbert as chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Energy Affairs to hear the jurisdiction issue as a preliminary point.

Daly said in his view the court did not have the jurisdiction to decide how Parliament conducted its business and there was thin line separating the judiciary, the executive and the legislature. He said the court had to be cautious.

Ramdeen agreed, saying if his client failed on the jurisdiction point, then there would be no need to hear the substantive claim.

In his ruling, Boodoosingh said ordinarily a court would deal with the issues together for greater efficiency. However, he said, if the jurisdiction point was dealt with first, it could lead to a shorter hearing and likely to save legal costs.

He also said since it was a constitutional matter, the court will give it priority. He was also referred to a recent court ruling in which a judge held that decisions made by a Parliament committee were not reviewable by the court. “No court or external body may inquire into the manner of its exercise,” Justice Jacqueline Wilson ruled in the claim filed by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who challenged a decision of the privileges committee to determine two allegations of contempt against him.

Last month, Sturge filed his claim along with an injunction application which sought to temporarily stop the pending sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery – now called Guaracara Refining Co Ltd.

In his injunction application, he asked the court to order the chairman of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Energy Affairs, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, to convene a meeting of the committee.

The injunction application was withdrawn on October 24, after Daly said the committee would meet the next week.

In his constitutional claim, Sturge complained that the committee did not meet for almost 20 months and had as “the singular subject of consideration” when it last met on February 21, 2018, the restructuring of Petrotrin.

He sought declarations that the failure by the JSC chairman to hold a meeting of the committee for the last 19 months was unlawful.

“Before the Joint Select Committee of Parliament was given an opportunity to complete its task, the Board of directors of Petrotrin, who were before the committee at the time, took a decision to close the refinery operations of Petrotrin.

“This was a decision that was subsequently accepted by the Cabinet and the Government. This decision had the effect of placing on the breadline in excess of 5,000 workers directly and in excess of 4,000 indirectly.

The committee met on November 1, in camera and will again meet on November 20.

Last Friday, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George sternly admonished parliamentarians on leaks of confidential information from the committee’s meeting to the media.

She said most recently the deliberations of the JSC on Energy Affairs held on October 30, 2019 were divulged to the media without the committee's consent and almost immediately after the committee met.

Annisette-George said that premature disclosure of the deliberations and decisions of a committee, or of any documents under consideration, may be treated as contempt.

The issue was raised briefly at Tuesday's hearing before Boodoosingh as attorneys said it demonstrated the need to be “careful.”

Also at the hearing, Daly also complained of a newspaper article which suggested he gave assurances at the last court hearing that the committee would convene to address the Petrotrin issue.

He said he wanted it on the record that all he did at the October 24 hearing was give notice that the committee would meet.

“I am not aware I gave an assurance. I made an announcement,” he said.

Representing the Speaker are Deborah Peake,SC, and Ravi Heffes-Doon, while Jason Mootoo also appears for the Finance Minister and Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein and Rishi Dass represent the Attorney General.