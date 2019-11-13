FIFA boss, PM for Home of Football opening

In this Jan 27,2016 file photo,TTFA president David John-Williams (right) shakes hands with FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino at the TTFA office. Infantino will be at the opening of the Home of Football on Nov 18. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will attend the official opening ceremony of the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva on November 18.

The announcement was made this evening via a press release issued by the TT Football Association.

Infantino, along with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, will open the facility. This will be his second visit to TT as he also turned the sod at the commemoration ceremony in 2017.

He will be accompanied by Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, along with other FIFA and Concacaf officials.