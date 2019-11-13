Engineer: We acted responsibly on EMBD jobs Namalco's $1.3 billion claim for payment

THE MANAGING director of Atlantic Project Consultants Ltd (APCL), the project manager and engineer hired by the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) to replace a previous firm, has insisted that his company “acted responsibly” on the projects.

APCL was hired to replace BBFL Civil Ltd to review all the claims made by La Brea-based contract Namalco on two projects for the development of lands owned by former Caroni (1975) Ltd and all works done.

Namalco has filed a $1.3 billion claim for payment for work done.

APCL is named in an ancillary claim brought by the EMBD seeking indemnity and contribution should it be found liable to Namalco.

In his testimony before Justice Ricky Rahim at the month-long trial taking place at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, Dr Steve Rajpatty, APCL’s managing director, insisted that his company did not fall short of the standard the EMBD was entitled to expect from it.

“Absolutely not,” he said in response to a question from the EMBD’s co-lead counsel Jonathan Davis, QC.

Rajpatty said since one of the project was almost completed by the time they came on board, they would rely on the quantities listed on the interim payment certificates (IPCs). They alsorelied on survey data and work sheets to conduct their review.

Rajpatty also said when his company was retained by EMBD, they requested documents but these were not forthcoming and they were instead told to collect them from Namalco.

He said they reviewed the work done and the IPCs and made their determination. Rajpatty defended the approval of payment for the projects and maintained APCL’s role was to protect the employer’s interests.

He also added that in APCL’s review of the claims, they saw no objections from EMBD.

“EMBD was on the project. Unless the employer objected, there was always room for review and discussion.

“We should, as project managers, always be impartial and find ways to remedy disputes between the parties,” he said, adding that they did the best they could with the documentation they received.

“We made assessments based on documents presented to us,” he said.

“There was a qualified civil engineer on the site every day,” Rajpatty added.

Also testifying was APCL engineer Amrit Ramharrack. He said he did not recall EMBD objecting to the IPCs or the take-over orders.

He said as engineer, he always acted reasonably to protect EMBD’s interests. Ramharrack was the engineer on the Cedar Hill site and he said he was aware that testing was carried out by Superior Labs, a subsidiary of Namalco.

He said he did not expect the testing agency to be independent and was not aware that independent testing was required under the contract.

Ramharrack said testing on the site was done and verified.