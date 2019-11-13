Ecliff Elie at C3

Fashion designer Ecliff Eli speaking at the opening of his new clothes store at C3 Mall in San Fernando. -

As part of a wider expansion of his brand, Ecliff Elie, the famed menswear designer opened his store in south's C3 shopping centre. In recent months Elie has been taking his brand across the region. He has been working with "fashion conscious men" in Grenada, Barbados, St Maarten, St Lucia and St Vincent, a release on the store's opening said.

The media and friends of Elie were also treated to a fashion show at the October 31 event. Elie said his mission is to outfit the Caribbean

“My goal essentially, is to outfit every Caribbean man with not just a suit or an item of clothing, but to give them confidence to face their every challenge. When a man wears a suit that fits him well, his stride is different, his self-esteem is heightened and that’s why I also think it’s important for young men especially, growing up, to be given the opportunity to be well suited. As simple as it may seem, the Ecliff Elie suit is more than simply, apparel,” Elie was quoted as saying in the release.

He added he is striving to ensure that no matter who comes for a suit, they leave assured that they look their best. At the store customers will get immediate fitting and be able to purchase items from Elie's accessory line including customised bags.

“We’re working to establish the brand around the region so there’s really no time to stop working. We understand the economic viability of creating a regional marketplace where our Caribbean goods and services are exchanged, versus the constant reliance on the foreign product and essentially the distribution of our Caribbean revenue to international economies. We are adamant about giving all of the Caribbean the option to buy local," Elie said.