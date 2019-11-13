Deyalsingh: Critical TB drug sent to Caura Hospital

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, delivers a special address on Moday evening, at the Caribbean Congress on Adolescent and Youth Health opening Cceremony, Hyatt Regency. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said there is a global shortage of a tuberculosis drug, but supplies were delivered to Caura Hospital on Tuesday.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on claims by patients at Caura that there is a shortage of four critical drugs. Mark asked what measures were being taken to address the issue.

Deyalsingh replied there is no shortage of three of the four tuberculosis drugs: there are 114,200 doses of isoniazid, 3,000 doses of ethambutol and 3,300 of pyrazinamides.

He said there is a problem with a drug called rifampicin. He read from an article in the Globe and Mail from July 2019 which reported a looming shortage of rifampicin, said to be a critical drug for the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis, which has physicians across Canada rationing pills. He further read that Sanofi Canada had warned that manufacturing delays could prevent the pharmaceutical company from restocking riframpicin until April 2020.

"There is a global shortage of rifampicin," Deyalsingh concluded.

He said Government had sourced the clinical alternative rifabutin, but not all patients were candidates for this alternative.

"However, even in light of a global shortage...rifampicin is in the country and will be delivered to Caura Hospital today (Tuesday). So there is no shortage of tuberculosis drugs."

He said the global shortage and the issue with Sanofi Canada had been circumvented by the clinical alternative and supplies of rifampicin.