Bethel Utd beat Police 2-0 to move into second

BETHEL UNITED moved to second spot in the Terminix Super League after a 2-0 victory over Police, on Sunday, in a match day seven contest.

Spurred on by their home fans at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground, Bethel broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Tee Jay Cadiz found the back of the net.

Police made matters worse for themselves in the 83rd minute when Devon Bristol netted an own goal, to guarantee Bethel’s fourth win of the season.

San Fernando Giants climbed to third on the points standings after a 3-1 victory over Matura ReUnited at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella.

Tristan Khan put the Giants in front after 11 minutes but Shervin Charles tied the scores in the 19th.

Akido Joseph restored Giants’ lead in the 61st and Keston Grant but the game beyond Matura’s reach when he scored in the 78th.

At the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair, former TT midfielder Sean De Silva got his name on the scoresheet, in the 37th, as Queen’s Park edged FC Santa Rosa 1-0.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Sando Uprising Youths, at the Diego Martin North Secondary School ground. Kazim Donald (21st and 28th) and Ishaq Abdullah (90th) found the back of the net for the hosts, while Rondell Phillip (11th and 34th) and Jeremy Primus (17th) replied for Club Sando Uprising Youths.

On Saturday, UTT and RSSR FC battled to a 1-1 draw at the UTT O’Meara Ground in Arima. Cyrano Glen put UTT ahead in the 45th but Osaze Springer (76th) equalised for the visitors.

Metal X Erin FC earned a 3-0 default victory over Guaya United as Guaya’s home venue – Manzanilla Recreation Ground – was deemed unfit by the officials. Match Day Eight action will take place today.