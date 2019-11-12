Young: TT has 455 murders, fighting not to reach JA’s 1,800

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

THERE have been more than 450 murders for the year and the country is fighting not to reach the murder rate of Jamaica, reported National Security Minister Stuart Young.

He was contributing to debate on the Bail (Amendment) Bill in the Senate Tuesday.

He said the reality of what is being faced today in the national security realm "is extremely frightening." He reported that on Monday he chaired a meeting with the heads of all the divisions and their second-in-command of the police.

"Of those divisions that the murder rates, the use of violent crime, in our opinion are at risk of running away."

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Defence Staff Air Commodore Darryl Daniel, his head of operations and head of intelligence, and the intelligence services.

"And it is always coming out of those meetings that as citizen of Trinidad and Tobago I am most disturbed. Because you see the reality of what we're facing there, out on the streets, is very different, fortunately, for the vast majority of Trinidad and Tobago to what we know as reality. Because you see perception is reality. So reading about crime in the newspapers, seeing reports of criminal activity on the television is very, very different...from when you feel touched and are exposed to crime."

He said there were 455 murders as at November 11 with 144 gang-related, 60 for revenge and 53 drug-related. Of the murders 88.2 per cent committed by firearms. For shootings and woundings there were 625 this year compared to 418 last year.

"That is like a war zone."

Police statistics report there were 435 reported murders up to October last year while Young’s police statistics were up to November 11.

He recalled that Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein suggested TT look at Jamaica's bail legislation, which denied bail for 60 days and allows a review every 14 days.

"Let us not be fooled by what takes in Jamaica. We are fighting hard in national security to make sure we do not get anywhere near what our brothers and sisters are facing in Jamaica. Their murder rate is over 1,800 a year (the US Department of State Overseas Security Advisory Council reports it is currently 1791 murders with 36 in the last week)."

TT's population is about 1.3 million compared to Jamaica at about 2.89 million.