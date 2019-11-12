[UPDATED] Minister, RHA: No TB drug shortage

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, delivers a special address on Moday evening, at the Caribbean Congress on Adolescent and Youth Health opening Cceremony, Hyatt Regency. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has rubbished claims by patients suffering from tuberculosis that there is a shortage of medicine at hospitals to treat the communicable disease.

TB is a disease caused by bacteria which normally attack the lungs. It spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Newsday spoke with two patients yesterday – both of whom requested anonymity – as well as the minister.

The patients and Deyalsingh gave opposing accounts.

"I'm begging for help. I'm scared," one patient said. "We have no medication again this morning.

"I spoke to the doctor on call. I know it's not his or the nurses' fault. They don't have any answers as to what's going to be put in place or any idea as to when."

TB medicines (Isoniazid, Rifampin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide) are imported and supplied by the Ministry of Health and are not available to buy privately.

TB symptoms include: coughing (for over three weeks), chest pains, fever, fatigue, chills and problems breathing.

TB inpatient services are available at Caura Hospital, which falls under the NCRHA. Patients cannot be discharged without an adequate supply of medicine, and until inpatient treatment is completed.

Newsday contacted Deyalsingh, who said: "Those reports on social media are false."

Newsday, however, did not receive its information from a social media post.

"Call Davlin Thomas (CEO) head of the NCRHA. He is dealing with the issue," said Deyalsingh.

Asked why a patient who is set to be discharged would fabricate such a claim, Deyalsingh replied: "Let me tell you what somebody did at the Mt Hope A&E two days ago. He went and lie down on the floor and had somebody photograph him to put it on social media, that we had no beds in the A&E. You know that? (They posted it) to give a bad impression."

Thomas was quoted on a morning talk show programme earlier today, also dismissing the claims, saying: "It may not be a fact."

He said later in a media release: "The NCRHA has 114,200 doses of the TB drug Isoniazid, 3,000 doses of Ethambutol and 3,300 doses of Pyrazinamide."

"While there is a global issue with the drug Rifampin (Rifampicin), the NCRHA is utilising Rifabutin which is an alternative drug currently supplied by the Ministry of Health, and the CMO has assured that the supply will be replenished when that becomes necessary."

This story was originally published with the title "Health Minister: No shortage of TB drugs" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has rubbished claims by patients suffering from tuberculosis that there is a shortage of medicine at the nation's hospitals to treat the communicable disease.

TB is a disease caused by bacteria which normally attack the lungs. It spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Newsday spoke with two patients today – both of whom requested anonymity – as well as the minister.

The patients and Deyalsingh gave opposing accounts.

"I'm begging for help. I'm scared," one patient said. "We have no medication again this morning.

"I spoke to the doctor on call. I know it's not his or the nurses' fault. They don't have any answers as to what's going to be put in place or any idea as to when."

The TB medicine (isoniazid, Rifampin, ethambutol and pyrazinamide) is imported and supplied by the Ministry of Health and is not available to buy privately.

Patients cannot be discharged without an adequate supply of medicine, and until in-patient treatment is completed.

Newsday contacted Deyalsingh, who said: "Those reports on social media are false."

Newsday, however, did not receive its information from a social media post.

"Call Davlin Thomas (CEO) head of the NCRHA. He is dealing with the issue," said Deyalsingh.

Asked why a patient who is set to be discharged would fabricate such a claim, Deyalsingh replied: "Let me tell you what somebody did at the Mt Hope A&E two days ago. He went and lie down on the floor and had somebody photograph him to put it on social media, that we had no beds in the A&E. You know that? (They posted it) to give a bad impression."

He said Thomas will issue a statement to the media later.

Thomas was quoted on a morning talk show programme earlier today, also dismissing the claims, saying: "It may not be a fact."