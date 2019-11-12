TT, venue for Huawei’s global ICT competition

Huawei TT’s Public Relations Manager Tricia Henry addresses the students. -

For the first time, this country will participate in the Huawei Global ICT competition - making it also the first time that an English-speaking country in the Caribbean will be competing. According to a release from Huawei, on October 31, Huawei launched the 2019-2020 competition at the UWI Faculty of Engineering in St Augustine.

Within a week, just over 30 undergraduate and postgraduate students, mainly from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, hade signed up. At this time, only students registered at the St Augustine campus were eligible to participate.

Following the October launch, the students who registered will have until February, to study for the preliminary round which will entail an online examination. To prepare, they will have full access to the Huawei Academy e-learning platform provided to the University by Huawei, which will give them access not only to study materials and resources, but also mock exams which they can take as often as they wish.

The release said that students will have to choose one of two tracks in which to compete: Network or Cloud. Huawei will fly the six UWI students with the highest scores to Panama in April to compete in teams in the Regional final against students from all Latin American countries.

If they succeed, then Team UWI will go on to Shenzhen, China in May for the global final, also courtesy Huawei. Currently, over 100,000 students from 1,600 Universities and Colleges from 61 countries around the world are part of this competition, which began in 2015.

Throughout the process, participants will have the opportunity to learn and be certified in marketable ICT skills, to enhance their job prospects, to network with other students and IT professionals globally, to learn about other cultures, and to win prizes.

Ten of the UWI students who registered on the day of the launch have already begun collecting prizes, as Huawei’s Regional Training Director Mr Jiyuan, presented Huawei wireless speakers and Huawei talk bands at the raffle draw which closed off the programme.