Third Hosein follows brother, father into politics

UNC candidate for Les Effort east, Sachin Maharaj, and Ryaad Hosein, the PNM candidate for the same district, greet each other before filing nomination papers on Rushworth Street, San Fernando, on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

A THIRD member of the Hosein family has thrown his hat in the political ring and has already indicated his aspiration to follow in the footsteps of his father and brother, both former mayors of the city of San Fernando.

Ryaad Hosein, elder brother of Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, filed nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) returning office on Rushworth Street on Monday morning.

Kazim Hosein, who is the People’s National Movement (PNM) co-ordinator for San Fernando, advised Ryaad to remain grounded and humble.

He accompanied Ryaad as well as incumbent for Springvale/Paradise Nigum Joseph and newbie Alliyah Baksh (Les Efforts West/La Romaine) in the nomination-day exercise.

Questioned about his decision to enter electoral politics, Ryaad Hosein said he was simply following in the tradition of his brother and their father, the late Rakeeb Hosein, who both held the Les Efforts East/Cipero district he is now contesting, for 29 years between them.

Asked if he would also want to be mayor one day, he responded, “Once the almighty permits me to, I will.”

Ryaad, who works for the San Fernando City Corporation, said he has been involved in community service and saw the role of councillor as an opportunity to give back in a more formal manner.

Kazim Hosein said his mantra when he served as a councillor was to remain grounded and humble and never forget the people who elected him to office.

“I did it for nine years while I was a councillor. Every three months I visited every household in the community to let them know what we were doing, in the URP, in the city corporation, with TTEC, WASA.

“The most important thing is to be humble and accessible and to always be willing to meet with the people. Don’t let office go to your head. That is my advice, not only to my brother but to all the local government candidates.”

He saw Ryaad’s decision to run for office as an act of fate.

“I did not advise him to get into politics. To me, that is fate. He is a Muslim, like myself and I think it's fate when you get that call. It is a call to serve the people and to serve the community.

"This is about service. So a politician must serve. Always have that at the back of your head and never forget it because anytime you do, you will lose touch with the people.”

He reminded the local government aspirants: “Three years in politics pass very fast.”

City mayor Junia Regrello, who was present as the candidates filed their papers, acknowledged that his term was coming to an end, but was noncommittal about being given another chance to serve.

“That is not my call. That is up to the party and the leadership. It is not about second chances.

"The party has its own policy going forward and what the agenda would be for the next three years as we approach local government reform. We have to rethink and restart and put a team together to really adjust and implement those programmes."

Regrello said the council under his tenure had done a lot of work with the resources it had been given in the circumstances.