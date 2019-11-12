Take a bow, Mr John-Williams

THE EDITOR: Having been afforded a conducted tour of the Home of Football recently, I cannot help but think of it as being really fabulous and marvellous. The 72-room facility, with junior and senior suites and occupancy up to triple, gives a feeling of freedom and space, unlike many hotels that are so clustered.

The three patios, eco-friendly with natural light and air, as well as the conference hall and dining area, all add up to make it fairly complete. Coupled with a strategic location in Balmain, the large parking area and open-air environment, this could become an ideal place for tremendous activities.

As such, Mr David John-Williams must be highly commended for having led such an achievement in his first term as president of the TTFA. I am also aware of the tremendous personal sacrifices to his time, during construction, at the expense of his work and other commitments. He has demonstrated "leadership by example" qualities and it is to be hoped that we, as a nation, will duly recognise this.

It was with feeling that he mentioned to me that the facility has no mortgage, yet he is being crucified for it. My bit of advice to him: no one pelts mango tree that not bearing! Congratulations are in order as I ask, whoever thought the day will come when we have our own hotel in football?

This is tangible proof of investment towards raising funds for the association, not promises by sponsors who can deny or pull out at their fancy, as we saw recently.

Lennox Sirjuesingh,

Former FIFA referee