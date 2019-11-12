Stealth campaign by MSJ

Ozzi Warwick -

There were no fanfare, cheers or chants for MSJ candidates at the Election and Boundaries Commission offices on Monday.

This was not by chance. General secretary of the party Ozzi Warwick, the members have decided to campaign and focus on handling the groundwork for the local government elections in silence.

He told Newsday, "It's part of our strategy, because we knew the other parties were coming with their huge (crowds of) supporters.

"We wanted to operate low-key and focus on allowing the candidate to do walkabouts in the communities alone."

Warwick said even though MSJ Barataria candidate Daniel Wallen had a nail-biting finish, all the pary's 26 candidates had been nominated successfully.

He said all the San Fernando candidates are between 21 and 35 and the party is confident of capturing seats in Point Fortin, Siparia, San Fernando, Diego Martin, and San Juan/Laventille.

"The MSJ is a building a movement. We are not just an electoral outfit. Our candidates are confident they will win, but in the event that they don't, they will continue to build within their community that movement for change," he said.

Warwick said the party was focused on working with communities who felt neglected by the past and the current administrations.

"We have to improve the lives of ordinary working people, and it's time we make that dramatic fundamental shift.

"So far we have received excellent feedback from citizens. They are showing that they are really fed up with traditional parties with their same old promises. The feeling is that people want to see something that is different. They want to see ideas that will make a more equitable TT.

"I think they are beginning to see that will not happen under the traditional parties so they are turning to the MSJ."