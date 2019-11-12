St Augustine, Trinity East progress in Intercol

Remy Butler (L), of Valencia Secondary, and Antonio CheeTing of TrinityEast battle for the ball during yesterday’s match in the Coca Cola Intercol East Zonal semi-final. - Roger Jacob

ST AUGUSTINE and Trinity East progressed to the Coca Cola Intercol East Zonal semi-finals with comfortable victories in their respective quarter-final matches.

In the first of back-to-back games, yesterday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, St Augustine spanked Holy Cross 8-1, with Trinity East whipping Valencia 4-0 in the other fixture.

Both St Augustine and Trinity East will square off in the semi-final round, on Thursday, with San Juan North and Manzanilla meeting in the other East Zone semi.

Today will feature three quarter-final double-headers.

At Plymouth, in the Tobago Zone, Signal Hill and Pentecostal Light and Life are set to face off from 2 pm, with Scarborough meeting Bishop’s High two hours later.

In a pair of North Zone matches, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, East Mucurapo will tackle Fatima from 3 pm while, at 5 pm, St Anthony’s will oppose Tranquillity. In the South Zone, Pleasantville will battle Moruga from 1.30 pm and Presentation San Fernando will face Point Fortin East, two hours later, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.