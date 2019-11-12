Sat Maharaj still critical

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj.

SATNARINE MAHARAJ, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary, yesterday remained in critical condition after a stroke at his Champs Fleurs home last Thursday.

Activist Devant Maharaj yesterday told Newsday, “He still remains the same, in critical condition and under observation in the intensive care unit.”

Maharaj, 88, is at Medical Associates Private Hospital in St Joseph. “My thoughts and prayers are with him,” Devant Maharaj said.