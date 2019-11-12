Rowley misses PNM San Fernando meeting

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and San Fernando West MP, Faris Al Rawi at PNM meeting at Skiffle panyard Coffee street San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

SICKNESS prevented the Prime Minister from attending the meeting of the People's National Movement in San Fernando on Tuesday night.

Supporters made a sea of red as they marched with the local government candidates for San Fernando from Mon Repos Roundabout to Skiffle panyard on Coffee Street. The crowd waved posters supporting PNM candidates contesting districts in the Princes Town, Mayaro/Rio Claro and San Fernando regional corporations.

The crowd sat and stood in anticipation of their party leader as they cheered speakers Kazim Hosein, Junia Regrello, Randall Mitchell and Camille Robinson-Regis,

From early, there was speculation that Rowley would not be attending, but ministers were unwilling to confirm this. Before 9 pm, however, chairman Senator Daniel Dookie announced Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi as the replacement speaker.

Dookie apologised to the audience, telling them Dr Rowley was down with a serious bout of the flu and had had to cancel all of his engagements, but was making every effort to rejoin them soon on the campaign trail.

As he mounted the platform, he urged the crowd to make so much noise that Rowley could hear them from where he was. Al-Rawi also encouraged the crowd to pray for his speedy recovery.

In Rowley’s absence, the speakers vowed the PNM would win all nine seats in the San Fernando City Corporation.

Regrello, the city’s mayor, recalled in 2010 the PNM lost both the local and general elections to the UNC, retaining two of the nine seats. Under Rowley's leadership, Regrello said, the PNM won eight of the nine seats a few years later, and in 2016 captured every single one.

He said in 2019 the PNM has no intention of relinquishing that stronghold.

“We are taking all nine," he promised.