Policeman fined for assaulting common-law wife in 2013

A policeman who was charged with assaulting his common-law wife six years ago has been ordered to pay a fine of $18,000.

On Tuesday PC Curtis Griffith was found guilty of the 2013 charge that he assaulted the woman, occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was in the Port of Spain magistrates' court before deputy Chief Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, who ordered that he serve three years if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution’s case, led by state attorney Dylan Martin, on May 1, 2013, at a house in Cocorite, Griffith put the woman in a choke-hold and punched her in the face.

She suffered a broken nose and other facial injuries.

Griffith was represented by attorney Rudolph Boisson.