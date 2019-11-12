Parents must play bigger role Consultant: Make Methodist schools top choice but…

Education consultant Kitts Cadette at the launch of a Methodist schools development project on Monday in Canaan, Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY THE THA - THA

PARENTS are being called upon to take their responsibility of parenting seriously.

The call is being made by Kitts Cadette, one of the consultants on a Methodist schools development project titled 2019 and Onwards. She was addressing the Tobago Methodist Circuit launch of the initiative at the Tobago Nutrition Building in Canaan on Monday.

Cadette, who was principal of Eshe’s Learning Centre in Port of Spain until July, has been an educator for 33-plus years and is in Tobago compiling a theory for the project.

She said she started the project on September 15 and has already done three parenting workshops.

“It was apparent that many parents rely heavily on the schools to provide educational support and direction without themselves taking part,” she told the audience.

“I recognise the teachers must avail themselves of new research which speaks to the neuroscience of learning. Our teachers cannot teach as they were taught and presume that, ‘Well, it worked for me and I am a teacher now.’

"Neurologists tell us that the anatomy of our children’s brain is affected by their constant interfacing with technology. No longer can a teacher think of himself or herself as the sage of the stage, the guru of all knowledge. As educators, we are competing with Google, Instagram, interactive educational software and the list. We must improve what has become a natural tool for our students in the execution of our everyday lives.”

As for principals, she said they must become transformational leaders.

It was crucial to understand the link between leadership and management, Cadette said, adding that principals must see their schools as choice schools and take the necessary steps to ensure this vision comes to fruition.

She said the initiative sends a positive signal. It was innovative and would "change the landscape of the education of our children in the Methodist schools.”

The Rev Janice Soyer-Delaney, giving an insight into the project, said with over 200 years of Methodism in the Caribbean, the church has been involved in general education, yet today the faith does not have the impact that it should.

“We earnestly desire and intend to turn around this situation. We need to constantly offer high-quality general and Christian education, ensure safe school buildings, motivate all staff, encourage parents, demonstrate interest in the school’s development and standardise the approach to nurturing the children under our influence,” she said.

In offering the best support possible to principals, teachers, students and the wider community, the church must be more methodical, deliberate and intentional in how the schools' business is conducted, she said.

“The development project will instil our mission and Methodist ethos in our schools. It will be a long journey, with varying dynamics, aimed at our schools being model top choice schools,” she said.

Soyer-Delaney said in embracing the tremendous opportunities afforded in the Methodist schools, the project embarks on five continuous initiatives with the overall aims of supporting the schools' administration, caring about the schools' development, and making them model top -choice institutions, effectively nurturing students to attain their full potential in God.

She reported that the Methodist Church has six nursery schools, 15 primary schools and one secondary school in the circuit.

The initiatives in this project, she said, would include school audit, retreats for principals and school board representatives, professional development of teachers in Methodist schools, Christian education and Methodist school boards' structure and ethos.

Subsidies would be required if these bold initiatives are going to become reality and continue abated, she said, and the approach must be strategic, sustainable and intentional in accordance with governance and the framing of policies, coupled with accreditation and capacity-building for all school leaders. She called for full co-operation from all stakeholders, “overwhelmingly embracing the innovative efforts, and determinedly succeeding against all odds.”