Opposing San Fernando candidates love up

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein greets UNC candidates for Les Effort East and West, Sachin Maharaj and Rishi Balramsingh as they waited to file their nomination papers on Rushworth street, San Fernando, on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

The PNM and UNC have drawn battle lines in the sand as they fight to gain control of the San Fernando City Corporation in the December 2 local government election.

The PNM is confident it is going to retain all nine seats, while the UNC is confident of regaining lost ground.

But that fierce declaration of war was not evident as the red and yellow T-shirt-clad competitors displayed camaraderie when they met at the Elections Boundaries Commission (EBC) returning office at Rushworth Street and at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Monday morning.

As they waited their turn to file their nomination papers, opposing candidates, including the lone Movement for Social Justice candidate for Marabella East, Chyan Skeete, chatted, shook hands and willingly posed for media cameras to show that whoever is victorious on December 2 will be the representative of all the people, regardless of political affiliation.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein shook hands with the UNC candidates, telling the media he had been friends with one of the families from his schooldays at Naparima College.

Hosein who is the co-ordinator for San Fernando, asserted, “We intend to take back the SFCC with humility.”

In the last local government elections, about 34 per cent of the population turned out to vote. But Hosein assured the PNM had election machinery in place to ensure people came out to vote.

Acknowledging that historically, in the traditional PNM areas voter turnout was poor because supporters assumed their party had the vote "in the bag,” Hosein said on the campaign trail, “We are asking (supporters) not to take anything for granted, to come out and show support.

“We are asking the candidates to make sure what ever they need on the campaign trail, whether they need open lots cut, drainage, infrastructure, street lights – anything they want, we would make sure they get, and follow up after election.”

Co-ordinator for the UNC Danny Maharaj expressed equal confidence about his party’s chances in this election.

“We have been working in the constituency and electoral districts over the last two years, meeting and working with the people, formulating policies and plans incorporating their views."

Acknowledging that in the past three years the UNC's had one lone alderman on the SFCC, Maharaj warned that the political tide was changing and that the PNM was in for a big surprise as it got ready to take control of the city corporation.

One UNC newcomer, Anthony Frederick, is hoping to represent the district of Springvale/Paradise.

Frederick, who moved from Point Fortin to Embacadere 12 years ago, said he was fed up with the violence and lack of jobs for educated people in his community because they were stigmatised. He wants and opportunity to change that mindset.

Another newcomer, Alliyah Baksh, prospective PNM candidate for Les Efforts West/La Romaine, said her focus would be on youths and the elderly, should she be given the opportunity to serve.

Noting that her father had a UNC activist, Baksh explained, “we did not grow up with the thinking 'You are born a UNC,'or 'You are born a PNM,' and that is what you are until you die. We grew up being able to make choices for ourselves and make that decision.

"I will not blindly follow any party. I opted for the PNM because it is a party whose policies I adhere to.”

University of the West Indies graduate Michael Johnson said while this is his first time in electoral politics, it is not his first time involved in service and he is very happy to represent the PNM. He thanked his predecessor, La Verne Smith, for laying the groundwork for him.

Johnson, 24, said there are devout PNM supporters in Marabella West, and a lot of the people are heartened to see a young man man take thebold step to get into politics and represent them.