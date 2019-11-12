NUGFW re-elects Lambert as head

James Lambert. FILE PHOTO

Raising retirement age, salary negotiations and payment of backpays are just some of the issues that re-elected president general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert plans to tackle in his new term.

Lambert was sworn in on Tuesday morning at the union’s head office on Henry Street in Port of Spain for a fourth consecutive term, which expires in four years.

He said that at a planned meeting with the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert on November 20, these and other matters will be discussed.

“Details of the pension plan are to be worked out. Another part of the agenda is negotiations. It is approximately five years and 11 months since there was an increase for daily-paid and monthly (-paid) workers.

“It is unbecoming, and we have never had such a long period in which an offer has not been made.”

Daily- and monthly-paid workers employed by local and central governments and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) are a priority, he said.

Lambert’s party, Team Faithful, retained the 15 contested posts, with new and re-elected members. Greeted by a resounding cheer, he said his team had no fear of defeat.