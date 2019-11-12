New ad contract awarded for TT airports

Piarco International Airport

US-based Clear Channel Airports has won a five-year advertising contract with TT international airports for new media upgrades beginning in April 2020.

Known for advertising brands across North America with 45 years of airport advertising, this five-year agreement is expected to reach over three million passengers using Piarco Airport and ANR Robinson International Airport.

In an online article at prnewswire.com, Clear Channel Airports announced on Tuesday that its bid had been selected by theTT government.

In the online reports Hayden Newton, general manager of the Airports Authority of TT, said, "Clear Channel Airports understands the authority's strategic direction and objectives. Their work has helped us realise our vision to lead the region in a diverse and innovative aviation business. We're happy for the continued partnership, as we aim to deliver even higher standards of service, improve airport aesthetics and enhance the customer experience while meeting non-aeronautical revenue-earning goals."

A part of the agreement for Piarco, Clear Channel Airports will provide high-definition LED video walls and fabric displays in the airport terminals.

Travellers can also benefit from two charging stations and four exterior, large-format tension fabric displays in a pedestrian walkway.

To the company’s website, clearchannelairports.com, says it operates in more than 260 airport programmes around the world and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 US markets with major airports.