More murders until hangman returns

THE EDITOR: They are coming out from practically everywhere, but none of the old or new political parties are advocating for the return of the cat-o-nine or the hangman’s noose, in fact, they don’t even mention any realistic plan, proposition or means to tackle crime.

In the early days after independence, we were a nation filled with peace, harmony and respect, but today all we hear or read about is murder, rape and incest among other things that make us look bad in the eyes of the world.

Fact: in the last decade, we had the two major political parties with five years apiece. We were convinced one of them would deal with crime better than the other. But that was a fallacy.

The noose was very effective in the early days and in 1995-2000, there was more effectiveness in crime reduction. It was the time when we had the death penalty and it was doing a fine job, but today we are abandoned and neglected by the people who took an oath to protect and defend us.

Nothing is done and nothing will perhaps be done by these politicians, the two major parties having also failed to abate crimes and restore law and order over the past ten years.

All the naysayers including the Privy Council and Amnesty International and others will not offer a solution but are quick to condemn us for advocating to restore capital punishment.

This while 30 states in America continue to uphold and support death penalty laws and for those who say it is inhumane, we can disregard the noose and initiate lethal injection as a replacement for "cruel and inhumane deaths."

And if the opposition and government can’t agree on actually instituting capital punishment, which remains on TT's law books, then let's get a ballot proposition for a referendum in the next election.

Jay G Rakhar

New York