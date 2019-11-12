Missing Penal boy found in abandoned house

-

JUST over two weeks since he went missing, 15-year-old form three student Andron Jaggan was found on Tuesday in an abandoned house in Penal.

The teenager was malnourished, according to reports. Up to late this evening, he was being treated at the Siparia Health Facility.

According to a report, Jaggan had been at the house for the past weeks.

He left his family's home in Debe to buy bread and sausages at a nearby supermarket and never returned.

Five years ago, his elder sister, Nicole Jaggan,17, disappeared without a trace. She was on her way to a hairdressing class in south Trinidad. It was the last time anyone saw her.

His mother Vicki Bhagandass-Jagaan said, “I am just happy he is alive and safe.”

She said her son had not eaten for days and was dehydrated.

Penal police are investigating.