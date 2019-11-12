Marabella man jailed for 12-yr-old robbery

A MARABELLA man who robbed a family 12 years ago of cash and jewellery was sentenced this morning to a year, three months and ten days in jail.

Keston Simmons, 32, has been in custody for the past eight years, eight months and 20 days awaiting trial.

He pleaded guilty before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine in the San Fernando High Court to robbing Razina Rahim and her daughter Siddiqa at their Gopaul Lands, Marabella home.

Two other men who committed the robbery on July 12, 2007, were shot by police minutes afterwards, at about 7 pm that night.

Outlining the incident to Brown-Antoine, state attorney Veona Neale-Munroe said Simmons wore a bandana over his face when he and the other men entered the house. They were armed with a gun and a cutlass.

They robbed Rahim of her spectacles and $68. From Siddiqa's bedroom, they took a computer, cell phone, camcorder, iPod, gold bangles, chains, earrings and a charm bracelet and a cigarette lighter.

Siddiqa's brother Yaseen Rahim, the prosecutor said, hid in the bathroom but was ordered out at gunpoint.

Simmons and the men ran out of the house, but 40 minutes later, police confronted them at Targore Avenue.

Neale-Munroe, instructed by state attorney Victoria Manun, told Brown-Antoine one of the men shot at the police vehicle. The police shot back and one of the men fell in the road and another in a drain. They were searched and the cash and jewellery were found.

The judge was told the man on the ground, told one of the police officers, "Boss, I come out ah jail three weeks ago and I have to live and mind meh family."

Simmons was charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent and possession of a gun and ammunition.

In passing sentence, Brown-Antoine began with 15 years for the robbery with aggravation and ten for the firearms and ammunition charges. She gave Simmons a one-third discount for his guilty plea, in accordance with the sentencing guidelines handbook.

When time served is deducted, one year, three months and ten days remain on each of the first two counts of robbery with aggravation.

The judge ordered Simmons to begin serving the time from yesterday. The sentences are to run concurrently.