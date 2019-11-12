Man held with drugs in market bag

The 100 grammes of marijuana found in the market bag of a Barrackpore man at the Princes Town Market on Sunday. -

Police arrested a man who tried to hide 100 grammes of marijuana in a market bag among fruit and vegetables at the Princes Town Market on Sunday.

They said the man, a landscaper from Lengua Village in Barrackpore, was expected to be charged yesterday with possession of marijuana.

A police report said at about 1 pm, a team of police saw a man carrying a market bag of produce. He was acting suspiciously, they said.

Investigators said when the man saw them, he began walking in the other direction. They stopped and searched him and found the drugs in his bag.

They arrested him and took him to the Princes Town Police Station.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the anti-crime exercise and Sgt Garcia of the Princes Town Municipal Police supervised.

The 38-year-old man will be charged by PC Rebeiro.