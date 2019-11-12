House passes ‘police’ bill

THE House of Representatives last Friday evening unanimously passed a bill to increase the penalties for people obstructing officers of the protective services and for any errant officers themselves.

The Miscellaneous Provisions (Law Enforcement Officers) Bill amends the acts that govern the role of police, prison, fire, immigration and customs officers.

In the debate before the vote was taken, Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan lamented that the House was simply trying to ratchet up the penalties for offences but was failing to consider the deeper causes of crime.

“Is there any real connection between increasing these fines and penalties and getting crime down,” he asked. “I’m not sure laws are dissuading people by increasing fines.’

Rambachan said very few citizens remember all the laws passed by Parliament.

He urged Minister of National Security Stuart Young to undertake a public awareness campaign on such laws which he said should also be highlighted to protective services officers by way of an induction programme.

Rambachan then addressed the causes of crime.

He said the minds of citizens must be fashioned when young, lamenting that many people live beyond their means and do not want to work hard and honestly. “Greed is corrupting this country. We should discuss ethics not law. We are failing to teach ethics in this society.”

Young in his wind up acknowledged Rambachan’s view that laws and penalties along cannot stop crime, but said the role of MPs was to pass laws.

“So must we sit down and do nothing? This is (a) good law and is necessary in TT.” The bill now heads to the Senate.