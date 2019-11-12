GOVT KNEW OF ‘SPY SHIP’ Young: Russian vessel got permission to dock in TT

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young confirmed on Monday that he along with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith were made privy to information that a Russian military ship would be docking in Trinidad for 're-stocking' sometime this year.

Newsday spoke to Young who said an official request was made from the Russian embassy in Georgetown, Guyana, for the ship to enter TT's territorial waters, but was unable to say much else about what type of ship it was or even when it would have arrived in Trinidad.

"On occasion some countries would make requests of TT, via diplomatic notes for their vessels to dock in TT. On this occasion I am aware that the Russian embassy based in Guyana made a request via diplomatic note for a Russian research vessel to dock in Trinidad for re-stocking of supplies over a period of a couple of days."

According to an online article published by Forbes magazine on Sunday, the Russian Navy's Yantar, was described as an 'Internet Cable Spy Ship' and appeared off the coast of Trinidad last Friday. According to the article, it had the ability to pick up information from underwater internet cables.

Young did not describe the ship as a spy ship, but instead referred to it as a research vessel.

Sources in the Ministry of National Security said while official permission must be sought from the TT Coast Guard for foreign military vessels entering a country's territorial waters, it was not always necessary for a contingent to go aboard the ship and said there was no evidence to suggest it was a spy ship.

In some cases members of the Coast Guard and the police special branch are asked to go aboard.

Newsday also spoke to the Police Commissioner who confirmed that in such instances, both the Commissioner and the National Security Minister should be notified of the arrival of any military vessel and said he was made aware of the ship's docking.

According to the Forbes article, the Yantar left TT on Sunday morning with it's next destination being "unclear."

The Yantar was capable of sea-bed warfare with the ability to deploy deep-diving submarines and has two different remote-operated vehicle (ROV) systems. Those can reach almost any undersea cable on the planet, even in deep water.

Newsday spoke to Director of Maritime Services ret Lt Ronald Alfred who confirmed the vessel docked in Trinidad from November 7 to the 9.

He said it was not described as a military ship but a scientific research vessel.

"Even though it's not a military vessel it still needs to get permission to enter TT waters and that permission was given."

Alfred said while military vessels were exempted from receiving the permission of Maritime Services under the Shipping Act, it was necessary for foreign military vessels to inform authorities before entering TT waters.