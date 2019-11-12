Free T-shirt mentality

THE EDITOR: While looking at the local election fanatics, I could not help but observe the uniformity of the staged crowds. Both parties stuffing their loyalists in their respective coloured T-shirts, of red and yellow hues, as though this proves they have a loyal following.

The preying of the most vulnerable in our society by these two parties is utterly shameful. Looking at the crowds you cannot help but conclude certain facts. The elderly, those employed by government and those lacking financial stability follow these two parties with the intention or hope that their loyalty will pay off in the end.

Without asking the pertinent questions, we citizens will continue to receive our free T-shirts without solutions to the critical issues facing our country! The T-shirt will not provide water for you nor will it assist you with the high cost of living when the election season is over. Before putting on these T-shirts, ask yourself how has this party loyalty benefitted my daily life?

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros