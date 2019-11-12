Duke asks ‘n—-rs’ to not support PNM

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke. PHOTO BY: SUREASH CHOLAI. -

PDP leader Watson Duke yesterday resorted to using the n-word in a live broadcast on Facebook to try to get across his message that electors should not vote for the government in upcoming elections.

Duke began by alluding that everyone’s vote matters and this must be widely stated before the December 2 local government elections.

“I am asking all n----rs, all black people like myself – and watch me good, ah well black – not to support the PNM. Don’t do it. Do not do it. “If you feel to yourself that you have been badly treated, do not suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, where you love the oppressor. Do not fall in love with the PNM.” He said he will campaign against the PNM, and urged people to vote for the PDP.