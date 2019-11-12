Body of Pt Fortin man found in car

POLICE have identified the body of a man found in Tarouba, San Fernando, as Christopher Fullerton.

They said Fullerton, 21, of Strikers Village in Point Fortin, was found in the driver’s seat of a silver Nissan Wingroad on Sunday night.

Reports said a passer-by saw the car parked near the Tarouba Link Road with the engine running. He saw Fullerton's body and contacted the police.

A district medical officer viewed the body and pronounced Fullerton dead.

The body was sent to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy was due to be done on Monday.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.