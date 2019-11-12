60 to get scholarships UWI commends Antigua & Barbuda’s investment in OECS

UWI vice-chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles. -

THE University of the West Indies is applauding the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s decision to offer 60 scholarships to students at UWI’s new Five Islands campus in Antigua.

The Antigua and Barbuda government, in a recent Cabinet statement, announced that students from across six Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries – Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Montserrat – will qualify for tuition scholarships.

UWI vice-chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles said, “The decision by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to offer scholarships to students from sister OECS states demands very high commendation. The Five Islands Campus was established to provide an additional sustainable higher education development platform for the OECS, and when governments make decisions in the interest of the region, it demonstrates an enlightened understanding of the partnerships and investments required to drive regional development.”

Pro vice-chancellor and campus principal at Five Islands Prof Stafford Griffith said, “We are currently at 180 students actively enrolled in programmes at Five Islands. With a second round of recruitment to open soon, we expect that we will hit our target of 400 registered students by January 2020. The scholarships offered by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda will certainly go a long way to helping us attain this goal. At UWI, we are doing our part to develop the OECS and we welcome the continued and tangible support of the regional governments.”

Applications for January 2020 admission to the Five Islands campus opened on Monday. Available programmes include bachelors degrees in nursing, psychology, education and the social sciences; as well as certificate programmes in human resource management, and tourism and hospitality management.