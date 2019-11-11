Webster: They made me believe Red Force opener inspired by team-mates

TT Red Force’s Tion Webster. -

TT Red Force opener Tion Webster said after seeing his team-mates Darren Bravo and Jeremy Solozano slam hundreds in the opening round of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament, he was eager to make amends in the team’s second match.

Right-handed Webster top scored with 87 off 60 balls which included 11 fours and three sixes to propel Red Force to a six-wicket win over Guyana Jaguars, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, on Saturday night. Webster and left-handed Solozano (39 off 55 deliveries) combined to put on 124 for the first wicket. The opening partnership helped set up the victory for Red Force, as the home team scored 191/4 in 36 overs in the shortened 43-over contest because of rain.

Earlier, Jaguars posted 187/9 in 43 overs batting first with fast bowler Anderson Phillip snatching 4/44 in nine overs.

After the match Webster said, “I am feeling very good. (I) went out there and just backed myself, the team gave me the confidence to go out there and do what I did tonight, so I am very happy.”

Webster did not hold back when reaching his 50, as he waved the bat vigorously to celebrate the landmark. He said he was desperate to get among the runs after failing in the first match against Windward Islands Volcanoes, on Thursday.

“It started from the first game, I was vex I missed out on the first game because I think Queen’s Park pitch is a good pitch to bat on. When I missed out on the first game, and seeing the way my team-mates batted, I know this game I could have go out there and done the same thing, so I was very happy.”

Webster, who only scored five against the Volcanoes, sat in the pavilion and watched Darren Bravo score 115 not out and Solozano crack 102 not out.

Webster, who scored an unbeaten 66 in one of only three matches he played during the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League, said he has not dwelling on that. “No (I don’t have anything to prove), I just went out there and did what I have to do for the team and just back myself.”

Webster said he enjoyed batting with his Queen’s Park club-mate Solozano. “I am accustomed batting with Jeremy like you mentioned with Queen’s Park, so I did not feel any nervousness or anything like that. I was quite relaxed to be honest batting with him because I am accustomed batting with him and in the Queen’s Park Oval.”

Webster would have liked to reach triple figures, but was glad to contribute. “I was a bit disappointed yes because I wanted the 100, but I did put the team in a good state to finish the game, so I was still happy with the 80 something.”

Despite some brilliant moments in the field, including a run out by Webster, there were a few drop catches by the Red Force. “We can’t have a perfect game. You will have mishaps, it is just for us to work on it in training and come out stronger the next day.”