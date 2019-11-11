Veteran laments lack of respect Remembrance Day

When a country is in times of war and conflict, everyone looks to soldiers to protect them from invading and harmful forces, but when there are times of peace, no one seems to remember the veterans, those who ggave their lives to protect citizens.

This was the observation made by Captain Neal Alexis, member of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) as he lamented the sparse number of people who attended the Remembrance Day parade yesterday at Memorial Park. “It is a kind of convenient patriotism we are seeing,” he said.

“When it is convenient and it is nice everyone is there, but when the blood is running, no one is.” The memorial day parade held in honour of all who served and who fell in World Wars I and II kicked off at about 11 am, and featured all armed forces in a parade around the QP Savannah which ended at Memorial Park where the President, several politicians, ambassadors and heads of the armed forces laid wreaths on the Cenotaph in Memorial Park.

The list of officials included President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Rowley, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, British High Commission Tim Stew, and several others.

However, there were few people there other than officials. Several members of parliament were absent. A smattering of onlookers gathered around the park as the procession took place and many seats were empty.

“What I have noticed is that if you are in the opposition party – whatever party you are in – once you are in the opposition you don’t come. When there is war, a bullet does not know opposition from government. And we have forgotten that.”

Also unable to attend were the veterans themselves, many of whom are too frail to get out and about. Newsday was told because of their age, veterans would be shuttled from their association building on Sixth Avenue in Barataria to a location close to Memorial Park.

But this year, that space was taken over to facilitate the PNM’s political rally. The veterans were instead honoured during a luncheon held at their association building.