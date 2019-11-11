Tunapuna man taken out near out-house

Stock photo

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot while escorting his girlfriend to their outhouse at their home in Tunapuna on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Leroy Cudjoe, from Bamboo Trace, Tunapuna.

According to police, at about 11 pm on Saturday Cudjoe left his house with his girlfriend to go to the outhouse. Just then they were approached by gunmen who shot him multiple times.

He died at the scene.

Police sources indicated he was known to them for drug and firearm offences.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.