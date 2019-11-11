Tobago remembers war dead

WE REMEMBER: Members of the Defence Force observe two-minutes of silence yesterday, Memorial Day, at James Park in Scarborough. - DAVID REID

Historic James Park in uptown Scarborough, was the focal point of Remembrance Day observances in Tobago yesterday. Remembrance Day honours members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty during World War I and II.

A prominent feature of the park, named after Tobago's pioneering political hero APT (Alphonso Philbert Theophilus "Fargo") James, is a war memorial in tribute to those who served in the two wars. This year, two of Tobago's surviving war veterans, Eman Legall, 93, and Lucille Dennis Cook, 96, attended the annual event.

Legall, who retired in 1948, was assigned to the Third Battalion B Company (Trinidad) while Cook worked in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. During the solemn, wreath-laying ceremony, which marked the 59th anniversary of Remembrance Day observances in Tobago, brilliant red wreaths made with flowered corn poppy replicas were placed at the foot of the war memorial.

Flowered corn poppy is the international symbol worn in recognition of the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and civilians during the wars.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack laid the first wreath. Legall, a member of the Ex-Services League, Tobago, and Captain Douglas Archer, deputising for the Chief of Defence Staff Air Commodore Darryl Daniel, laid the second and third wreaths, respectively.

Representatives from the TT Regiment, TT Coast Guard, TT Air Guard, Defence Force Reserves and other units followed suit.

The wreath-laying ceremony followed a military parade through the streets of uptown Scarborough. Residents and passers-by lined the streets surrounding James Park to view the immaculately-attired servicemen and women in the parade.

The parade, which began shortly after 10 am, comprised armed contingents of the Regiment, Coast Guard, Defence Force Reserves, Police Service and Cadet Force.