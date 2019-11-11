Teen killed near St James playing field

Stock photo

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in St James last night.

Police said Obar Fredericks was shot near a playing field in Dibe Road at around 7.30 pm.

Residents heard gunfire and saw Fredericks' bleeding body on the ground.

Members of the St James CID and Homicide Bureau Region I and a district medical officer went to the scene, where declared Fredericks was declared dead.

Investigators said they did not have a motive for the murder.