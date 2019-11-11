San Juan man fined $5,000 for drunk driving

The keen observation of a WPC from the Port of Spain City Police led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man driving while drunk at the Port of Spain market over the weekend.

Police said officers noticed a Nissan AD wagon swerving along Abbatoir Road outside the market at around 5.45 pm on Saturday. They ordered him to pull over and did a field sobriety test which showed he was drunk.

WPC Laurence arrested and charged him that evening before handing him over to the Central Police Station.

The man, Sharman Ali of San Juan, appeared before magistrate Khan in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Sixth Court this morning.

He was fined $5,000, which he must pay in six months or face two months' imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from holding a driver's permit for six months.