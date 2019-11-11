Protest at Edinburgh Primary: ‘No school, no vote’

Parents protest outside of the main gate of the Edinburgh 500 Government Primary School. - Marvin Hamilton

THERE was a heavy police presence at the Edinburgh 500 Primary School in Chaguanas early this morning as parents and students protested outside.

Parents shouted, "No school, no vote," “SEA just now” and, “We want we school right now.”

Problems at the school, they said, vary from pigeon infestation to a leaking roof and deplorable toilet facilities. The sewer system is backed up and the drains have not been cleaned in years, they complained.

The father of five pupils, Kevin Julien, said the school has been in need of repairs for three years, but the government is totally ignoring the children.

“Parents are forced to keep their children from school because they are suffering from rashes on their skin, diarrhoea and vomiting.”

Officials from Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) visited the school and deemed it fit, Julien said.

Outraged at OSHA's report, he demanded answers.

“My question to the Minister of Education is: how can OSHA visit the school and deem it fit and on the same note point out several health and safety breaches?”

The school is also an emergency shelter, he said, but is itself in a state ofemergency.

"The school is not fit to house anyone."

Julien is calling on the Education Minister to call an urgent meeting with parents.