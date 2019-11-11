McDonald co-ordinates PNM PoS campaign

Opposition Senator Wade Mark , MP for Port of Spain North/St Anns West Stuart Young and Alderman Wendell Stephens greet each other as a crowd of PNM and UNC supporters converged at the Office of the Returning Officer District Office located at 123 Henry Street, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Confident representatives filed their nomination papers this morning in hopes of becoming councillor in one of the 12 districts in Port of Spain, that will be contested in the December 2 local government elections.

People’s National Movement (PNM), United National Congress (UNC) and Port of Spain People's Movement (PPM) supporters gathered from 9 am at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) office on Henry Street to back their representative.

Among them were Minister of Security Stuart Young and PNM MP Marlene McDonald, campaign co-ordinator for Port of Spain.

Young said, “We feel very confident and are not afraid of our competitors. Port of Spain has been a traditional stronghold (of) the PNM.”

The United National Congress (UNC) slate was accompanied by opposition senator Wade Mark, who also expressed confidence in his party's candidates.

Candidate for St Ann’s Cascade/Mon Repos West Denise Ann Robinson said a main concern in her area is youth development.

“We have a lot of youth that are skilled but not certified, because of the gang war. A skill bank is one way to certify them so they can go out there and make an honest living.”