Man shot while visiting girlfriend in east PoS

A man is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot during an attack at Duncan Street, Port of Spain, this afternoon.

Police said Jerron de Verteuil went to visit his girlfriend's home at around 3.30 pm and was shot by a gunman.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw him bleeding on the ground. A police officer assigned to the Homicide Bureau Region One was passing and took de Verteuil to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was being treated up to press time.