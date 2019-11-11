Lee Sing, PPM ready for local govt election

Port of Spain People's Movement (PPM) candidate for Belmont North and West Jerome Wilson and chairman Louis Lee Singh leave the EBC Office of the retuning officer Henry Street Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

The newly formed Port of Spain Peoples Movement (PPM) is confident it will bring an upset to the People’s National Movement (PNM) camp on December 2 for the local government elections.

This morning, representatives led by PPM chairman Louis Lee Sing, filed their nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) office on Henry Street.

The party is contesting the 12 seats in Port of Spain for the elections under the stewardship of the former mayor and ex-PNM member.

Lee Sing said the PPM holds the advantage over the other contenders because they are fighting for the people, unlike the other parties.

“I am speaking to the issues that concern the people of Port of Spain. We need to stand up and demand more for our survival.”

The city is broken, and the party's objective is to make Port of Spain great again, he added.

“The capital has lost its shine and it requires a holistic approach for change. Just as we found four million dollars to construct a highway from Valencia to Toco, we have to find the money too for this.”

Lee Sing added that despite a mixture in the composition of members in the corporation, it should be no excuse to serve the burgesses.

He explained that a challenge faced by local government is the red tape coming from central government.