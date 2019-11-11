John-Williams wants to finish the job

David John-Williams -

ONE day after the senior men's national team ended its 14-match winless drought, TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams has announced he will be going up for president once again in the association's elections on November 24. He will go up against Secondary Schools' Football League president William Wallace and Terminix director Matthew Ferguson.

In a press release issued today, he said the TTFA has achieved a lot under his leadership, and he believes it is at the "cusp of breakthrough."

The team demolished Anguilla , FIFA's lowest-ranked national team, 15-0 yesterday evening to earn its first win since September 2018.

The TTFA boss said, "The work of this administration simply cannot be measured solely by wins or losses on the field, but by a greater appreciation for all that has been achieved throughout my tenure. Over the next two weeks, many questions will be answered and a lot will be revealed which will continue to open the eyes of the members of the TTFA.

"It is because of this I must say, it is time to finish what we started. There is too much that is fundamentally important right now to allow the administration of TT Football to alter the planned strategic initiatives at this time. We are at the cusp of the breakthrough that will see our game soar again."

In July, several respected former TT footballers, including World Cup goalkeepers Kelvin Jack and Shaka Hislop, and former women’s team captain Maylee Attin-Johnson called for John-Williams' resignation.

More recently, United TTFA – a group of football stakeholders who are aiming to unseat him in the forthcoming TTFA elections has been very vocal about their displeasure with his leadership.

And although in the press release he said, "There's no success without change," the TTFA presidency is something he wishes to remain the same.