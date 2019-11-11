Cummings: Convention drew 18,000 supporters

VOTE FOR WE: The PNM’s local govt election candidates on stage yesterday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

It was a Carnival-like, celebratory affair as more than 18,000 supporters turned out yesterday for the 49th PNM General Convention at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Similar to Carnival Monday and Tuesday the Savannah roundabout was converted from a one-way to a two-way and music trucks were uptown blasting music and PNM political songs as maxi-loads of supporters were driven in.

Attendees were treated to songs by calypsonians Delamo (Franz Lambkin), Skatie (Carlos James), Sugar Aloes (Michael Anthony Osouna), Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph), and Baron (Timothy Watkins), as well as soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), chutney singer Rishi Singh and regular PNM political songwriter Peter C Lewis.

A few of the performances featured back-up dancers and PNM supporters danced in the crowd and on stage for Kenny J’s risqué song Alexander.

At the convention the party presented its 139 candidates for all of Trinidad’s 139 electoral districts in the December 2 local government elections to a packed Grand Stand.

Party general secretary Foster Cummings announced that there were 80,750 registered attendees with the highest from Toco/Sangre Grande followed by Laventille East/Morvant and then Arouca/Maloney. Prime Minister Dr Rowley announced the party’s three deputy political leaders:

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary for Tobago affairs; party campaign manager and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan for policy; former minister Joan Yuille-Williams for party and elections; and Laventille West MP and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds for legislative. Former minister Marlene McDonald was stripped of her post as deputy political leader after she was charged for corruption and other offences.

Dr Rowley in his speech spoke for more than an hour and 20 minutes causing a woman to say, “like he eh know we come here to lime.”

Also at the convention, ten PNM stalwarts received the Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour.