Crash survivors recuperating

Two survivors in Friday’s fatal crash at Barrackpore remained warded at the San Fernando General Hospital. Carla Rampersad, 51, and her daughter Keeleeshay, 16, were recuperating in separate wards, up to last evening. Relatives said the student of Barrackpore East Secondary School suffered a broken hip and broken thumb.

Rampersad’s common-law husband Capildeo “Chisel” Mohan, 57, died on Friday night in a hit-and-run accident at Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore. Two of Rampersad’s other children, Mark, 23, and Candice, 20, were injured but not hospitalised.

The crashed happened at about 9 pm, shortly after Mohan picked up Candice from a supermarket where she is employed in Moruga.

A report said Mohan, a heavy machinery operator, was driving his Nissan Navara on Rochard Douglas Road where a white car was heading in the opposite direction and into his path.

Mohan swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but the car touched the back of the van causing it to spin. It flipped several times before it came to a halt. The driver of the car never stopped. Mohan, a stepfather of four, died at the scene.

Relatives described Mohan as one of the best heavy machinery operators in the country. Southern Division police were searching for the driver up to yesterday.